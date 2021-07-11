STEVE'N'SEAGULLS Performs NIGHTWISH's "Sleeping Sun" With TARJA; Video

Finland's Steve'N'Seagulls have released the video below, performing a bluegrass version of the Nightwish song "Sleeping Sun" with former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen.

Tarja originally recorded the song with Nightwish, which was released as a maxi-single with three other songs in August 1999 to coincide with the total solar eclipse that would occur on August 11th. Later that same year, the band's 1998 album Oceanborn was reissued with the song added to the tracklisting.

Steve'N'Seagulls: "Here's a true classic metal ballad that we all remember from the early days of Nightwish. Tarja still manages to stun us all with her voice and presence. We felt like this song could fly back to its origins and to be performed with the sounds of the North Karelia. What a moment to play a song like this that illuminates the beauty of the nature at the verge of the midsummer and finalizes our work on the Seagulls' Nest Season 1. We loved every moment of making this series!"

Unable to tour, and missing her fans, Tarja has spent the last year writing her first book – sign up at tarjabook.com to learn more.

Titled Singing In My Blood, the book includes lots of previously unseen, intimate photographs to illustrate her memories of making music in the studio, on stage and at home.When you sign up you can:

• Get an early-bird discount when pre-sale starts

• Choose to have a name printed in the book

• Hear all the news and be among the first to get Singing In My Blood

"Singing is in my blood," says Tarja. "Ever since I was a little girl, I have enjoyed performing… but not being able to be on stage in 2020 I spent a lot of time looking through photo albums, seeing all those happy scenes of childhood, growing up and making music, getting to know my fans and travel the world recording and performing, having fun; those memories fill this book."

"In Singing In My Blood, I tell my story about making music and share lots of personal photos. It’s a big, 200+ page hardback filled with photographs that comes in two, deluxe versions."

Singing In My Blood is due out later this year (exact date tba), and will only be available via Rocket 88 Books.