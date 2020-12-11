STEVE PERRY Contributes Vocals To LEVARA's "Chameleon"; Music Video Includes 40+ Cameos Including Members Of TOTO

Levara and Mascot Records present “Chameleon,” the second song to be revealed from the band’s debut studio album coming in 2021. View the accompanying music video below.

The recording features a special contribution from Steve Perry on background and group vocals, while the accompanying music video presents more than forty friends of the band appearing singing the song simply expressing themselves in a natural sense. Amongst those appearing are tastemaker Matt Pinfield, boxer Victor Ortiz, multiple band members of Toto, alongside many others sharing a common humanity driven by the power of song.

Singer Jules Galli offers, “The metaphor of being a chameleon in our human society is something we can all relate to in our own way. The chameleon learns to blend in as a means of survival... he’s got to stay invisible to predators while preying on his next meal. To me, the song is so deep that the meaning of the song keeps evolving through time. Within our authenticity lies our real power. Break free from this mode of survival and let yourself be seen, heard and accepted.” Drummer Josh Devine shares, “Chameleon is one of my personal favorites on our debut record. The meaning to me personally speaks to the idea that I don’t want to just be another chameleon, blending in to fit in with the worlds agenda to be liked or loved for someone I am not. It may be the path of least resistance, but at what cost? Stand out and be YOU! Loud and proud. I’d rather be hated for who I really am, then loved for who I’m not!”

Guitarist Trev Lukather reveals, “Chameleon was one of the last songs we wrote and laid down in the studio. Originally it was supposed to be a deluxe track but we knew as we were writing and starting to build it, that it was an undeniable anthem that moved its way up as a serious contender on the album. My long-time friend Steve Perry who was a huge presence on this record brought a lot to the table on this track. He brought his legendary power house vocals on the BGVs and group vocals. He and I built the epic bridge solo together. He even sang on top of the guitar solo melody. It was a spiritual experience making this song and it has such a spiritual meaning to it.”

The music video was produced and directed by Jake Hays and Olivia DeLaurentis. Trev Lukather offers, “The video we made for Chameleon shows how we all blend together. We all have our unique qualities and they are beautiful, we are beautiful. Truly showing we are one race, the human race. We had our close friends from all different backgrounds come by and sing a pass through the song. No direction other than sing along and be you. The song brought nothing but connection, happiness and love out of everyone that took the time to be a part of it. You can clearly see that in the video. Everyone shines. We all do and that’s the truth. Let’s love together, enough with the pointless hate.”

Josh Devine echoes these thoughts stating, “The video really captures the notion that we are all different and beautiful, and we should be celebrating that! I’m excited for the world to hear this!” Jules Galli adds, “I am so grateful for everyone involved in this video and thankful for Steve Perry in lending us his genius on this very special song.”