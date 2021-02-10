STEVE RILEY Says What Happened With W.A.S.P. Was "Unfortunate" - "I Loved That Band, I Loved Being In It... I Thought We Had A Lot Of Legs"; Video

After 8 years of hosting Totally Driven Radio, TDR Rocks and Rock n Ragni, it has all been combined into one show, The Bay Ragni Show, where he will be talking with guests from all worlds of entertainment and today, he talked to drummer Steve Riley, of L.A. Guns and formerly of W.A.S.P.

They sat down for a great in-depth discussion, with topics including W.A.S.P. and their tour with Metallica, the chance of ever working again with Blackie Lawless or Tracii Guns, how he was asked early on to take on responsibilities in L.A. Guns, and much more.

On W.A.S.P.'s 1985 tour with Metallica, Riley recalls: "That was an amazing tour. I've done so many tours in my career, and that tour with Metallica was something that really stands out. We just had a ball doing it. We actually flip-flopped dates - they'd headline on some shows, and we headlined on some shows, but if was just something that went off, man. Everywhere we went, the crowds went crazy."

In regards to W.A.S.P., Steve adds: "It was unfortunate, what happened with W.A.S.P. - I loved that band, I loved being in it, and I thought that the four members of W.A.S.P., we really had some great personalities, and we were making great music, and it's just unfortunate - it was one of those bands that splintered, and one guy left, one guy got fired, and another guy got fired, and Blackie took it over on himself and he just went on with it on his own. But I thought we had a lot of legs, man, I thought we could have gone a lot longer with the four guys."

Watch the interview below:

Steve Riley's version of L.A. Guns - featuring Kelly Nickels on bass, Scotty Griffin on guitar and Kurt Frohlich on lead vocals and guitar - released their new album, Renegades, back in November 2020 via Golden Robot Records. They recently released a new single from the album, the now appropriately named ballad "You Can’t Walk Away", which has now developed a deep meaning in more ways than one.

Steve Riley: "This is a song I wrote with a friend, Tommy Holland, over 35 years ago in Chicago. I brought it to pre-production for the Renegades album and the band finished it with a new chorus and some other minor changes. We are very proud of it and hope it follows in the footsteps of 'Ballad of Jayne'."

The single is now available via all streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Crawl"

"Why Ask Why"

"Well Oiled Machine"

"Lost Boys"

"You Can't Walk Away"

"Witchcraft"

"All That You Are"

"Would"

"Renegades"

"Don't Wanna Know"

"You Can't Walk Away"

"All That You Are":

"Renegades":

"Well Oiled Machine":

"Crawl":