STEVE VAI, ALEX LIFESON, IAN HILL, DOUG WIMBISH , PHIL X And More Confirmed For Sweetwater GearFest Online 2021

June 19, 2021, 30 minutes ago

GearFest is a free, action-packed two days of online seminars, workshops, live performances, artist appearances, exclusive sales, giveaways, and above all, gear. GearFest 22021 will be streaming live on June 25th and 26th. This year's GearFest includes appearances by Steve Vai, Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Doug Wimbish (Living Colour), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Ian Hill (Judas Priest), Alex Lifeson (Rush) and more.

Go to Sweetwater GearFest Online for more details and information.



