STEVE VAI - Coffee Table Book Showcasing His 100 Best Known Guitars In The Works; Seeking Owners Of Guitars That Were Sold Or Auctioned To Be Included

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey folks, Steve here. We are working on a huge coffee table book showcasing 100 of my best-known guitars. It's going to be an up-close look at each instrument through beautiful detailed photography. As we were deciding which guitars to include, it got me thinking about some of the guitars that I've parted with over the years. Some I've sold or auctioned for charity, and others have gone missing.

Check out our list below: We'd love to include some of these guitars in the book. If you're now the owner of any of these guitars (or know who is), please reach out to us at: missingvaiguitars@gmail.com."

1. Little Annie Fanny Guitar

Vai: "Serial Number 01447 One of the most recognizable guitars from the “Eat ‘Em and Smile” days, the guitar is so named because it is covered with art from Little Annie Fanny comic strips. It was used mostly as a backup guitar on tour, and appears in many photos and posters from 1986. The guitar’s front & middle pickups were removed, and it features an early handle grip pre-dating the Jem. Its 22-fret maple fingerboard is scalloped, and it features a Floyd Rose tremolo. This guitar was sold by Rockstar Guitars. This guitar was one of 4 of the original Jem prototypes I assembled before I was working with Ibanez."

2. Jackson Soloist "Ike Turner"

Vai: "Serial #: J0334 This pink Jackson was used extensively on the Alcatrazz Disturbing The Peace tour, and re-appeared during the Eat ’Em And Smile Tour. It has also appeared in a few magazines and ads – namely a DiMarzio pickups ad with Billy Sheehan. It was once outfitted with a plastic wrist-rest, and had the words IKE TURNER written on the front of the pickguard in white lettering. Later the rest and pickguard were removed, the screw holes filled, and the guitar was repainted a lighter shade of pearlescent pink. A crack in the nut/back of headstock has been repaired – hence the extra set of screws in the back of the neck. This guitar was sold in the 2000’s by Rockstar Guitars. I also used this guitar on the recordings of 'Ladies Night in Buffalo' on David Lee Roth’s Eat 'Em and Smile record."

3. Zng Zng Guitar

Vai: "No Serial Number. This custom guitar made by my longtime buddy Joe Despagni, was used on the David Lee Roth Eat 'Em And Smile Tour – and can be seen in many photos from that tour. I auctioned this guitar on Ebay circa 2003/2004."

4. Lightning Bolt Guitar

Vai: "No Serial Number. Another Despagni custom, this was used on the David Lee Roth 1986 tour and can be seen in many photos from those days. In 2002 this guitar was auctioned for charity, and was purchased by Alex Lo of Illinois. Alex, we'd love to hear from you."

5. Swiss Cheese guitar

Vai: "The Swiss Cheese Guitar was made for me by my old friend Joe Despagni, and I used in the 'Yankee Rose video'. This guitar was slated to be taken on that tour but it was one of the ones that got stolen from our Pasadena rehearsal pad, Perkins Palace. I have never seen the guitar since, but maybe someone out there still has it.

6. "Stucco Blue"

Vai: "No Serial Number Built from various parts circa 1984/1985, this guitar was my first custom-made guitar and featured customized electronics and three humbucking pickups, which could be split to single coils if preferred. It was used on Flex-Able, and onstage during the Alcatrazz Disturbing The Peace tour in 1985. I have no idea what happened to this guitar, but would love to find it."

7. "Pumpkin"

Vai: "Unfortunately I loaned this guitar to someone and they pawned it, and then disappeared. This was a custom shop Jem where we were trying out different swirl colors. The guitar has the Custom Shop logo on the back of the headstock with Mace Bailey's name (Ibanez Master Builder). The headstock says 'Steve Vai' where it would normally have the 'Jem' logo. It does not have a Lion's Claw routing under the trem, but a standard routing. The Orange and Black pickups have the orange flaking off. In 1996, someone found it in a pawn shop and around 1998/1999 traded it for Peavy EVH Wolfgang. And then the trail went cold."

8. Floral Jem with a Roland GK-2A Synth controller

Vai: "Neck plate Serial #: 262339; Back of Headstock serial #: F0055388. This is a standard Jem 77 FP fitted with a Roland GK-2A Synth controller. The synth pickup sits between the bridge and humbucker pickup, and a small cable runs over the tremolo to the small controller module positioned to the right of the tone knob (and affixed with velcro). This guitar was part of my Harmony Hut arsenal, and was used on the Real Illusions album, but has since vanished."

