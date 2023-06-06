STEVE VAI - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Best Of Blues And Rock Fest 2023 Show In São Paulo Streaming: "Brazil Rocks, Hard And Beautiful"
June 6, 2023, 13 minutes ago
On June 3rd, guitar legend Steve Vai performed at the Best Of Blues And Rock Fest 2023 at Parque do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. Fan-filmed video of his entire show is available below.
Vai checekd in with the following message after the gig:
"The show in São Paulo at the Best Of Blues And Rock fest was outstanding. It was a beautiful, clear night with a full moon and 8000 enthusiastic people. Thanks to all the fans and to the promoter for inviting me. Brazil rocks, hard and beautiful."
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Avalancha"
"Giant Balls of Gold"
"Little Pretty"
"Tender Surrender"
"Building the Church"
"I'm Becoming"
"Greenish Blues"
"Bad Horsie"
- drum solo - (Jeremy Colson)
"Teeth of the Hydra"
"Zeus in Chains"
"For the Love of God"
Vai recently announced the next leg of the Inviolate North American Tour. Tickets and EVO Experience passes are now on sale at vai.com.
Dates are as follows:
July
16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
20 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda
21 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall
23 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater
26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater
28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand
29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center
August
1 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre
2 - Halifax, NS - TBD
3 - Saint John, NB - TBD
5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater