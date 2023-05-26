STEVE VAI Holding Live Online Q&A Session Today

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"I'll be hosting a live Zoom Q&A this Friday, May 26th at 12 PM PT for everyone on my Patreon! I love these Zoom chats and can't wait to talk to everyone again."

Vai recently wrapped up a string of Alien Guitar Masterclass dates for Europe. Below is fan-filmed video from his class in Wil, Switzerland at Gare de Lion on May 17th.

Vai has also announced a tour for Latin America in June. Dates are listed on the poster below: