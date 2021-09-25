STEVE VAI – Inviolate U.S. Tour 2022 Trailer Streaming
September 25, 2021, 19 minutes ago
Guitar legend Steve Vai recently announced an extensive tour of the US, with 54 scheduled appearances confirmed. Vai’s Inviolate World Tour will begin at House Of Blues in Las Vegas on January 27, 2022, and wrap in Los Angeles on April 2 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. For tickets, visit Vai.com. A new tour trailer is streaming below:
A variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles are available here. EVO Experience offerings, dependent upon tier purchased, include signed JEM Jr. guitars; an invitation to a pre-show group Q&A, meet-and-greet and photo with Steve; soundcheck viewing access; a guided tour of Steve's instruments and gear; exclusive merchandise; commemorative VIP laminates and access to premium tickets.
This run is the first excursion of many planned which together are a multi-faceted World Tour that will bring the guitarist and composer to most continents across the globe touching down in dozens of countries. Vai has been working on a new studio album and those details will be shared imminently. These appearances will present an all-new show featuring a lot of new music, with plans for performances to be staged for the next several years.
Vai will be joined by his long-tenured ensemble members Dave Weiner (guitar / keys), Philip Bynoe (bass), and Jeremy Colson (drums).
Vai shares, “A performer thrives on performing. It’s been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are chomping at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music.”
Confirmed dates:
January
27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
28 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
29 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
February
1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Rockwell at The Complex
2 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
4 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
5 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
6 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
8 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
9 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
11 - Birmingham, AL - Lyric Theatre
12 - Macon, GA - Hargray Capitol Theatre
14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
15 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
16 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker
18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
22 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
23 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
24 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre
25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
26 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
27 - Providence, RI - The Strand
March
1 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
2 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
3 - Albany, NY - The Egg
4 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
5 - Harrisburg, PA - Sunoco Theatre
6 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre
8 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall
9 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10 - Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre
11 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
12 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater
13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
15 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
17 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater
18 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theater
19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
20 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
22 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
23 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Theatre
25 - Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater
26 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
27 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
31 - Turlock, CA - Turlock Community Theatre
April
1 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel