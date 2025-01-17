STEVE VAI On Los Angeles Wildfires - "A Sober Reminder Of What Is Of The Greatest Value, And It's Not Our Possessions"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared a message with his fans in the wake of the wildfires that have devastated parts of Los Angeles County:

"Greetings Friends, I’ve been receiving many letters of concern in regard to Encino and the LA fires and if we are OK. Fortunately for myself and my family, and our pups, where we live in Encino is OK at this time.

The fires made it to the ridge down the street from our house, but our fine firefighters were able to mitigate the flames at the top of the ridge, and the wind was in our favor. We have many friends who have lost their homes and possessions. It’s quite tragic and shocking.

Overlooking the devastation, it’s easy to see how precarious this world is. Everything in it is coming and going and coming and going, we just don’t know when. It’s also a sober reminder of what is of the greatest value, and it’s not our possessions."

The 9th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala will now transform to a 2025 fundraising telethon to help raise money for displaced families of the recent Los Angeles County wildfires.

The Gala will be held January 22 at the Grand Theater, Anaheim, CA. A Celebrity Red Carpet will take place at 7 PM, and the Telethon’s Induction Ceremony, Live Performances, and All -Star Jams will commence 8 PM.

Rockstars, celebrities, music executives, supercross motorcycle racing stars, and surprise guests will join forces at the Gala to help this great cause. Radio/television legend Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin will host the event. Poison’s Rikki Rockett, Kill Devil Hill, former Megadeth members Chris Poland and Jeff Young, Southern California’s Alibis, and Rochester New York band Wicked will perform, along with All-Star Jams and surprise performances.

A direct live stream link to a disaster relief fund will be provided the day of the Gala, here. 100% of all funds raised from the livestream link will be donated to the Los Angeles County wildfire victims, to help them re-establish their lives once again.

“The 9th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Charity Gala means more than ever, as we turn it into a fundraising/livestream event to help the victims of the of Los Angeles County wildfires," says Pat Gesualdo, President/ CEO of the Metal Hall of Fame.

2025 Metal Hall Of Fame Inductees:

- Darrell Dimebag Abbott (20th year memoriam, with surprise guests)

- Rikki Rockett (Poison, inducted by Siriusxm/Hair Nation’s Tommy London)

- Tony Macalpine

- Dangerous Toys

- Life Of Agony

- Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

- Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (Misfits)

- Cannibal Corpse

- Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory)

- Jeff Young (Megadeth/ Kings Of Thrash)

Get tickets here to attend in person.

The Metal Hall of Fame is a non profit organization, dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation.

Every January, industry executives and fans attend the Metal Hall of Fame Gala ("The most important night in hard rock and heavy metal"). All proceeds go to bringing free music programs to help special needs children.

For more information, please contact the Metal Hall of Fame at 973-263-0420, or info@themetalhalloffame.org.

Photo by Larry DiMarzio. Image manipulation by Michael Mesker