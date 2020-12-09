STEVE VAI On "The Crying Machine" 60th Birthday Tribute From Vai Academy Guitar Camp Alumni - "I'm So Moved By This Consideration And Feel Humbled At The Sights And Sounds Of It"

Guitar legend Steve Vai celebrated his 60th birthday on June 6th, and he has checked in with the following message:

"Hey Folks,

I don’t know how this escaped me but I just recently saw this Happy 60th birthday video of the performance of 'The Crying Machine' by some of our excellent Vai Academy Guitar Camp Alumni. Knowing how hard it is to pull off a presentation like this, and how they all contributed and came together for this gift is touching beyond beyond to me. I felt so much appreciation while watching this that I was actually Verklempt! I’m so moved by this consideration and feel humbled at the sights and sounds of it.

To Chris Stark and Tom Atkins who put this together, thank you sincerely. I can’t believe you went through all it took to make this vid for me. And to all the 'campers' that contributed, it’s so nice to see you all again in this video.

To Chris Benson (Portland), Emmanuel Lafargue (France), Andrew Bonica (Thousand Oaks CA), Darren Stroud (Colorado), Trenton Urick (West Hills CA), Ziyan Hossain (Bangladesh), Jim and Helen Giannini (Virginia), Sonja Schellenberg (Germany), Luis Moreno (Xalapa, Mexico), Chris Barclay (Auckland, New Zealand), Thayer Aletheia-Zomlefer (Phoenix, AZ), Tim Sankar (El Cerrito, CA), Roman (Los Angeles, CA), Ramiro Caballero (Cordoba, Argentina… I see you too), Michael Brock (Muscle Shoals, AL), Luca Milagro (Parma, Italy), Omar Niamut (the Netherlands), Roman Devengenzo (San Jose, CA), Doug De Jong, (Brisbane AU), Chris Stark (Hilo, HI). You all played your asses off. Thank you for taking the time for this amazing consideration.

When I started the Vai Academy. I had no idea of all the rewards that would come from it. Seeing you all and getting to actually jam with all the campers is one of my career highlights for sure. It really is a great event and I could not be more appreciative to all those that support it and enjoy it. I’m looking very forward to seeing you all in the future.

You guys rock hard! Happiest of holidays!"

Following is the message that accompanies the video above:

"SteveVai is known around the globe as a pioneering guitar virtuoso, and his music has inspired generations of guitarists & songwriters. Vai Academy alumni Tom Atkins and Chris Stark decided to celebrate Mr. Vai's 60th birthday by organizing a 20-person jam featuring fellow Vai Academy alumnae on the song 'The Crying Machine' from his 1996 album, Fire Garden.

Speaking on behalf of all Vai Academy attendees, past and future, we would like to wish Mr. Vai an extraordinarily happy birthday, filled with peace, love, and good happiness stuff! We love you, Steve!"