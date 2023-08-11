STEVE VAI Reflects On His Time With WHITESNAKE - "I Knew Instinctively That I Had To Do A Record And A Tour With Them, And Return To The Quirky Music That Was In My Head"

VintageRock Pod recently caught up with guitar legend Steve Vai, who reflected on his humble beginnings, his time spent touring the world, and the evolution of his musicality. From sharing the stage with Frank Zappa, Dave Lee Roth and Whitesnake to crafting his iconic guitar design with Ibanez, Steve takes us behind-the-scenes and gives us a glimpse into the life of a true rock legend.

Vai on his time with Whitesnake:

"If anybody was difficult, it was me. I was a bit of a primadonna. I came from Dave Roth, and with Dave Roth, you learn certain things, how to navigate the business and navigate the magazines and the press and things like this. Plus, I had Passion And Warfare out. It was blowing up while I was touring with Whitesnake. So we did the Slip Of The Tongue (1989) and we did a huge tour. It was fantastic. At the end of it, David (Coverdale) was going through some personal things. He was going through a divorce, so he disbanded everything. But I knew instinctively that I had to do a record and a tour with them, and return to the quirky music that was in my head."

Whitesnake performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 23rd. 2022 and during their set they were joined by Steve Vai, for "Still Of The Night." Check out fan-filmed video from the performance below.