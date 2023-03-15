STEVE VAI's Ibanez JEM 7-String And More Up For Sale On Reverb

A couple of gems from Steve Vai's childhood home just hit Reverb. And it's not his old, budget gear, either.

From an Ibanez JEM 7-string and a top-of-the-line combo amp, to a small effects chain, this is the rig that the guitar legend would use to practice for East Coast gigs and tours.

"Not too long ago, I visited my childhood home on Long Island," Steve says, "and I realized that, through the years, I would leave gear there that I would use when I was in Long Island for all sorts of different things."

The Steve Vai gear for sale includes:

- An Ibanez JEM7V-WH, owned and signed by Steve Vai, with its original hardshell case

- A Carvin Legacy II 2x12" combo amp owned by Steve Vai

- A Boss DS-1 Distortion, Boss DD-5 Digital Delay, and Dunlop CryBaby 95Q, all owned by Steve Vai and used in his childhood home

- A Fender Stratocaster signed by Steve Vai and all other members of the Generation Axe supergroup from the band's 2016 tour, including Tosin Abasi, Nuno Bettencourt, Zakk Wylde, and Yngwie Malmsteen

For further details, and to view the items, head to Reverb.com.