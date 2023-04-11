STEVE VAI Shares Inviolate Euro Tour Diary, Part 1 (Video)

Steve Vai, who is currently on the road in Europe until May, has shared the Inviolate Euro Tour Diary, Part 1, which can be viewed below:

Vai's European tour dates are listed below. For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, head here.

Dates:

April

11 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery

18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara

19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena

21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)

25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3

26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale

27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana

28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

May

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia

2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE

3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK

5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry

7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

Vai has also announced a tour for Latin America in June. Dates are listed on the poster below: