STEVE VAI Shares Inviolate Euro Tour Diary, Part 1 (Video)
April 11, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Steve Vai, who is currently on the road in Europe until May, has shared the Inviolate Euro Tour Diary, Part 1, which can be viewed below:
Vai's European tour dates are listed below. For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, head here.
Dates:
April
11 - Munich, Germany - Technikum
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub
13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery
18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara
19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena
21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club
24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)
25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3
26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale
27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana
28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso
29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
May
1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia
2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE
3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK
5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium
6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry
7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture
Vai has also announced a tour for Latin America in June. Dates are listed on the poster below: