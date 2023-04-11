STEVE VAI Shares Inviolate Euro Tour Diary, Part 1 (Video)

Steve Vai, who is currently on the road in Europe until May, has shared the Inviolate Euro Tour Diary, Part 1, which can be viewed below:

Vai's European tour dates are listed below. For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, head here.

Dates:

April
11 - Munich, Germany - Technikum
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub
13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery
18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara
19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena
21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club
24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)
25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3
26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale
27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana
28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso
29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

May
1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia
2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE
3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK
5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium
6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry
7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

Vai has also announced a tour for Latin America in June. Dates are listed on the poster below:



