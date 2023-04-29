STEVE VAI Shares Inviolate Euro Tour Diary, Part 2 (Video)

Steve Vai, who is currently on the road in Europe until May, has shared the Inviolate Euro Tour Diary, Part 2, which can be viewed below.

Vai's European tour dates are listed below. For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, head here.

Dates:

April

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

May

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia

2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE

3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK

5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry

7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

Vai has also announced a tour for Latin America in June. Dates are listed on the poster below: