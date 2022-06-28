STEVE VAI Shares Inviolate Tour 2022 Road Moments: Part 1 Video Clip

Currently on his Inviolate Tour 2022 in Europe, guitar legend Steve Vai has shared a short video clip dubbed Road Moments: Part 1 assembled by Dani G. Check it out below.

Vai kicked off his Inviolate World Tour with a European leg of appearances beginning in Glasgow, Scotland on June 4th. He’ll be on the road into mid-July, staging performances in the UK, Ireland, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

Fan-filmed video from the kick-off show in Glasgow is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

Set 1

"Avalancha"

"Giant Balls of Gold"

"Little Pretty"

"Tender Surrender"

"Lights Are On"

"Candlepower"

- Dave Solo -

"Building the Church"

Set 2

"Greenish Blues"

"Bad Horsie"

"I'm Becoming"

"Sandman Cloud Mist"

"Dyin’ Day"

Play Video"

- Drum Solo -

"Zeus in Chains"

"Liberty"

"For the Love of God"

Encore:

"Fire Garden Suite IV - Taurus Bulba"

For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available visit vai.com. Vai will be joined by his long-tenured ensemble members Dave Weiner (guitar / keys), Philip Bynoe (bass), and Jeremy Colson (drums).

Vai shares, “It’s amazing to realize that after three years of not performing our show on a stage, that it’s now on the horizon, and will start to unfold in Europe this summer. I can feel the road now and the enthusiastic audiences that we will be will be connecting with."

Tour dates:

June

28 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

29 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

July

1 - Udine, Italy - Castello

2 - Macerata, Italy - Sferisterio

3 - Bari, Italy - Teatro Petruzzelli

4 - Firenze, Italy - Ultravox Arena

5 - Gardone Riviera, Italy - Anfiteatro del Vittoriale

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

8 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theatre

9 - Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival

10 - Antwerp, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof

12 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

14 - Sancti Petri, Spain - Concert Music Festival

16 - Valencia, Spain - Jardin de Viveros

17 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar do Vigo

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Teatro Tivoli