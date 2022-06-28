STEVE VAI Shares Inviolate Tour 2022 Road Moments: Part 1 Video Clip
Currently on his Inviolate Tour 2022 in Europe, guitar legend Steve Vai has shared a short video clip dubbed Road Moments: Part 1 assembled by Dani G. Check it out below.
Vai kicked off his Inviolate World Tour with a European leg of appearances beginning in Glasgow, Scotland on June 4th. He’ll be on the road into mid-July, staging performances in the UK, Ireland, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.
Fan-filmed video from the kick-off show in Glasgow is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:
Set 1
"Avalancha"
"Giant Balls of Gold"
"Little Pretty"
"Tender Surrender"
"Lights Are On"
"Candlepower"
- Dave Solo -
"Building the Church"
Set 2
"Greenish Blues"
"Bad Horsie"
"I'm Becoming"
"Sandman Cloud Mist"
"Dyin’ Day"
- Drum Solo -
"Zeus in Chains"
"Liberty"
"For the Love of God"
Encore:
"Fire Garden Suite IV - Taurus Bulba"
For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available visit vai.com. Vai will be joined by his long-tenured ensemble members Dave Weiner (guitar / keys), Philip Bynoe (bass), and Jeremy Colson (drums).
Vai shares, “It’s amazing to realize that after three years of not performing our show on a stage, that it’s now on the horizon, and will start to unfold in Europe this summer. I can feel the road now and the enthusiastic audiences that we will be will be connecting with."
Tour dates:
June
28 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch
29 - Linz, Austria - Posthof
July
1 - Udine, Italy - Castello
2 - Macerata, Italy - Sferisterio
3 - Bari, Italy - Teatro Petruzzelli
4 - Firenze, Italy - Ultravox Arena
5 - Gardone Riviera, Italy - Anfiteatro del Vittoriale
6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
8 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theatre
9 - Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival
10 - Antwerp, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof
12 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
14 - Sancti Petri, Spain - Concert Music Festival
16 - Valencia, Spain - Jardin de Viveros
17 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar do Vigo
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Teatro Tivoli