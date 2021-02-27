STEVE VAI Talks New FRANK ZAPPA Documentary - "The Brilliant Thing About Frank Was His Ability To See Your Potential And To Pull It Out Of You" (Video)

Australian Musician editor Greg Phillips caught up with guitar legend Steve Vai to chat about the new Frank Zappa documentary, Steve's time in Frank's band, transcribing Zappa's music and much more. Check out the interview below.

Vai: "Frank Zappa never did the same show. We had about 80 songs that we had to know which was death-defying, and he would write the setlist right before we went on stage every night. It was different every night and you just never knew what he was gonna do. I'd forget there was an audience because you have to have the bulletproof focus on Frank at all times. And he heard everything. He was very critical because he was always trying to improve it. And he heard everything but I think at times you can tell... I think what he enjoyed the most was the actual compositional process."

"For most of the rehearsals, Frank was just building, changing, laughing. He'd do things to laugh at you, it was just fantastic. I guess probably his biggest obstacle was the limitations of the musicians because he would always try to get them to go further. But the brilliant thing about Frank was his ability to see your potential and to pull it out of you, in a setting that was unique because most of the musicians that I even knew that worked with Frank, you have to have something that he could use as a color in his musical creative palette."

Umbrella Entertainment proudly presents Zappa, the first all-access documentary on the life and times of iconoclastic musician Frank Zappa. Directed by Alex Winter (Bill of Bill & Ted, acclaimed maker of The Panama Papers, Deep Web and more), and produced by Winter and Glen Zipper (George Harrison: Living In the Material World, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali and more), Zappa presents an intimate portrait of a late 20th Century iconoclast; a man whose prolific and brilliant work changed music and the music industry for ever, and whose cultural impact is far-reaching and enduring. With exclusive interviews and eye-popping unseen live and behind-the-scenes footage, Zappa will open your mind to the creativity and fearlessness of a man whose "worldview, art and politics were," in Winter’s words, "far ahead of their time, and profoundly relevant in our challenging times."

Check out the trailer below.