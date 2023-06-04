STEVE VAI Tickets And EVO Experience Passes Inviolate Now Available For North American Tour

Guitar legend Steve Vai recently announced the next leg of the Inviolate North American Tour. Tickets and EVO Experience passes are now on sale at vai.com.

Dates are as follows:

July

16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

20 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda

21 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall

23 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater

28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand

29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center

August 1 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre 2 - Halifax, NS - TBD

3 - Saint John, NB - TBD

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater

Vai perforned with the Metropole Orkest at the 2023 Bridge Guitar Festival in Eindhoven, Netherlands on May 13th. He has checked in with the following update:

"Our concert with the Metropole Orkest in Holland at the Bridge Festival was such a success that we have been looking into booking more of these type shows. And now it is my great pleasure to announce a concert with the Tampere Filharmonia on Friday September 15, 2023 at the Tampere Hall. It’s going to be another surreal experience."

The Tampere Filharmonia has issued the following statement:

"Guitar virtuoso and composer Steve Vai arrives for a concert in Tampere next fall! Tickets for the concert 15.9.2023 will be on sale next Tuesday, 30.5. At 9:00 a.m. Steve was clearly impressed by last August's recording session, and now he's returning to the Tampere-house stage with the Tampere Philharmonic. The orchestra is led by conductor Jukka Iisakkila."

Photo - Larry DiMarzio