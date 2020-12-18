STEVE VAI To Perform With LIVING COLOUR At Rock In Rio 2021

Both guitar legend Steve Vai and metal veterans Living Colour have announced they will be performing together at Rock In Rio 2021, which will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in September.

Vai: "Beyond excited to announce that I will be joining Living Colour at Rock in Rio 2021!"

Living Colour: "We're excited to announce a magical night at Rock In Rio 2021 as Steve Vai will be performing with us - Sept 24th on the Sunset Stage!"

The event organizers have issued the following statement:

"It's time to meet one of the Sunset Stage headliners on Metal Day. One of the greatest rock bands on the planet joins one of the most virtuous guitarists in history: Living Colour feat. Steve Vai is another confirmed attraction at Rock in Rio 2021. You can already imagine the amount of groove, virtuosity and rock ' n ' roll we'll have in Rock City. Write it down: sale of Rock in Rio Card in 9/3."

Go to the official Rock In Rio Facebook page here for updates.