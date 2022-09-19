STEVE VAI - Unreleased 2016 Eat 'Em And Smile Audio Interview With VAN HALEN Rising Author GREG RENOFF Streaming

Following is a new clip from The Tapes Archive:

"In this never before-heard 2016 interview, Steve Vai talks with author Greg Renoff about the landmark David Lee Roth album, Eat ‘Em and Smile. At the time, it was the 30th anniversary of the iconic album.

In the interview, Vai talks about the song he thought he wrote but didn’t, the jock that wasn’t happy with Vai, the rumored Kim Mitchell song, and the infamous Lucky Strike reunion show that didn't happen.

The interview is conducted by Greg Renoff, the author of two Amazon best-sellers and a must-read for music fans. Van Halen Rising: How a Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal, and Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer's Life in Music. If you haven't read these books, do yourself a favor and go get them now."

Read Greg Renoff's article based on this interview over on Guitar World here.

Eat 'Em And Smile was original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's debut full-length solo album, released on July 7th, 1986.

Tracklist:

"Yankee Rose"

"Shyboy"

"I'm Easy"

"Ladies' Nite In Buffalo?"

"Goin' Crazy!"

"Tobacco Road"

"Elephant Gun"

"Big Trouble"

"Bump And Grind"

"That's Life"