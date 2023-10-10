STEVEN ADLER Thrilled To Be Rocking With STEPHEN PEARCY - "Pearcy Is One Of A Kind And One Of The Greats... I Can’t Wait To Rock The Same Stage,” Says Former GUNS N' ROSES Drummer

Steven Adler created the quintessential drum sound of the Sunset Strip, propelling Guns N’ Roses into worldwide fame as the Most Dangerous Band in the World. Adler and GN'R attained iconic status in modern music history, being inducted together in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Aside from the distinctive vocals of Axl Rose on Appetite For Destruction, the other big-name singers of the Sunset Strip scene included guys like Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, Jani Lane of Warrant, and Bret Michaels of Poison. One voice that stood out from the crowd was Stephen Pearcy - whose gravelly growl turned the band Ratt into legends themselves.

Now Steven Adler and Stephen Pearcy will be joining forces to bring the spirit of the Sunset Strip and the hit songs that defined the era to Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington for one epic night on November 10.

Stephen Pearcy is headlining the Legends Casino Hotel event and decided to give audiences a thrill with special guest Steven Adler and his Appetite For Destruction experience that is packing concert venues and the biggest rock festivals across the country.

The musical creations Adler and GN'R made were not only nominated for Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, World Music Awards, and American Music Awards, they were big-time winners – with the band taking home countless trophies, plaques, and statues. At the Legends Casino Hotel event, Adler will be breathing life into such hard-driving classics as Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child O’ Mine, Paradise City, My Michelle, Civil War, Mr. Brownstone, and Rocket Queen– songs only one man can truly play as originally intended.

“Steven Adler is a living legend who is still young enough to rock it like time doesn’t exist,” says Ari Kamin, the electric lead vocalist in Adler’s all-star rock brigade. “Each Steven Adler show is a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Kamin achieved fame in his native Argentina before being recruited to come to the US to front Adler’s band.

“I heard Ari sing when I was in Argentina for one of the reunion appearances with GN'R. When I heard his voice, it was too good to be true,” says Adler. “I’ve played with the best of the best, and Ari Kamin stands tall in that list.”

Lead guitarist Michael Thomas is also considered one of the best at his weapon of choice. Thomas has provided the screaming solos for Faster Pussycat, Beautiful Creatures, and Engines of Aggression, as well as being featured on recordings and in live appearances with everyone from Snoop Dogg to top stars from television’s American Idol and The Voice.

Intertwining notes with Thomas is guitar sensei Alistair James. James’ wizardry as a guitarist, writer, engineer, and producer has his fingerprints on everything from Hollywood Vampires to Quiet Riot. He was an integral part of Quiet Riot’s current single "I Can’t Hold On" – written by guitarist Alex Grossi and the late Kevin DuBrow.

“AJ is a true master of not only guitar but all things music. His musical instincts are second to none,” raves Quiet Riot’s Grossi about James’ talents and his contribution to making "I Can’t Hold On" a hit. The single offers a reunion of DuBrow and longtime drummer Frankie Banali who recently passed, along with welcoming legendary bass player Rudy Sarzo back into the fold. The single is included in the newly released reissue Rehab: Relapsed And Remastered that has fans and critics banging their heads in ecstasy.

For a band to really click on the elite level, the bass player has to have a special connection with the drummer – and that is exactly what Steven Adler has with his bass player Cristian Sturba. Sturba has a thunderous ferocity on bass that made him a fixture at the iconic Whiskey A Go-Go – the definitive venue of the Sunset Strip.

Legends Casino Hotel is becoming known as one of the premier concert venues in Washington state, proving that some of the best live rock n’ roll events happen in the Pacific Northwest. Adler and his band are particularly excited to be a special guest for the iconic Stephen Pearcy – the voice of Ratt.

“Steven Adler and Stephen Pearcy on the same name night is the kind of show that the Steven Adler Army can’t get enough of, and Stephen Pearcy fans are just as loyal,” says Adler’s longtime tour manager Steve Sprite. “It’s the perfect destination event – you travel in, rock out with the biggest stars of the Sunset Strip together at the same spot, then party the rest of the night and cap it off with a room at Legends Casino Hotel. That’s the ultimate rock n’ roll fan experience.”

The hotel has over 200 rooms of opulent comfort at rates that you don’t have to be a rockstar to afford. Suites feature granite vanities, walk-in showers, HDTVs, full WiFi, Native Naturals bath amenities, and the personalized luxury of Keurig coffee service. The hotel offers valet parking for those guests driving in for the concert, as well as an indoor pool and hot tub. The casino offers the excitement of table games, poker, and slot machines – something for everyone’s taste.

“Washington is such a beautiful state, and I can’t say enough about Legends. The boys in the band and I can’t wait to come in and show everyone a great time!” says Adler of the upcoming concert event. “Stephen Pearcy is one of a kind and one of the greats. I can’t wait to rock the same stage.”

