STEVEN WILSON To Release The Harmony Codex Album Next Month; "Economies Of Scale" Music Video Posted

6x Grammy Award-nominated musician/songwriter/producer, Steven Wilson, has announced today’s premiere of his hypnotic new single, “Economies Of Scale,” available everywhere now. An official music video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Charlie Di Placido (Jungle, Everything But The Girl), can be viewed below.

“Economies Of Scale” heralds Wilson’s groundbreaking seventh solo album, The Harmony Codex, arriving via Spinefarm Records in a wide range of formats - including CD, 2LP, Blu-ray, digital download, and deluxe 3-disc limited edition - on Friday, September 29. Pre-order here.

Written, performed, and produced by Steven Wilson, The Harmony Codex sees him creating a vivid tapestry of memory and reflection, weaving mesmerizing sonics and expansive songcraft into something entirely unique, a record that exists outside of the notion of genre. Working alone in a studio tucked inside the garage of a North London townhouse, Wilson pieced together the album’s 10 tracks with remote assistance from an array of friends and fellow artists, from longtime studio partners Ninet Tayeb, Craig Blundell, and Adam Holzman to first-time collaborators including Jack Dangers (Meat Beat Manifesto) and Sam Fogarino (Interpol). Each was invited to add their own individual stamp to the recording, the snares, strings, and sampled sounds sent down the wires giving rhythm and color to Wilson’s already elaborate musical vision.

The Harmony Codex will also be available as in a deluxe 3-disc limited edition featuring an exclusive hardback book. The expanded release adds Harmonic Distortion, a 77-minute reimagining of the album featuring alternate versions and remixes by Manic Street Preachers, Roland Orzabal (Tears for Fears), Mikael Åkerfeldt (Opeth), Interpol, Meat Beat Manifesto, Faultline, and Radiophonic Workshop. The set also includes a deluxe version of The Harmony Codex Blu-ray featuring Hi-Res 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos mixes, two videos, and exclusive instrumental mixes of the full album in Hi-Res 96/24 stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos. The limited edition set further includes an exclusive 100-page hardback book, designed by longtime visual collaborator Carl Glover and featuring stunning work from acclaimed artist Hajo Mueller meticulously created in close collaboration with Wilson during the making of the album.

Steven Wilson is, among his many guises, a visionary solo artist, founding member of Grammy Award-nominated British rock band Porcupine Tree, and pioneering spatial audio remixer known for his work with such artists as The Who, King Crimson, Chic, Van Morrison, Tears For Fears, XTC, and many more. The Harmony Codex follows Wilson’s sixth solo studio album, 2021’s The Future Bites, which debuted at #4 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart amidst worldwide critical applause and later earned two prestigious Grammy Award nominations (for “Best Immersive Audio Album” and “Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package”), marking Wilson’s fifth and sixth total career Grammy nods thus far.

The Harmony Codex tracklisting:

"Inclination"

"What Life Brings"

"Economies Of Scale"

"Impossible Tightrope"

"Rock Bottom"

"Beautiful Scarecrow"

"The Harmony Codex"

"Time Is Running Out"

"Actual Brutal Facts"

"Staircase"

Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set tracklisting:

Disc 1: The Harmony Codex

"Inclination"

"What Life Brings"

"Economies Of Scale"

"Impossible Tightrope"

"Rock Bottom"

"Beautiful Scarecrow"

"The Harmony Codex"

"Time Is Running Out"

"Actual Brutal Facts"

"Staircase"

Disc 2: Harmonic Distortion

"Codex Theme #7"

"Economies of Scale" (Manic Street Preachers Remix)

"Codex Theme #9"

"Inclination" (Faultline Remix)

"Impossible Tightrope" (Alternate Version)

"Codex Theme #6"

"Beautiful Scarecrow" (Meat Beat Manifesto Excursion 1)

"Codex Theme #8"

"Time Is Running Out" (Mikael Åkerfeldt Version)

"Staircase" (Interpol Remix)

"Codex Theme #3"

"What Life Brings" (Aug 22 Mix by Roland Orzabal)

"The Harmony Codex" (Long Take)

"Staircase" (Radiophonic Workshop Remix)

Disc 3: The Harmony Codex Blu-Ray

High-Resolution Stereo (96/24)

5.1 Mix (96/24)

Atmos Mix (48/24)

Stereo Instrumentals (96/24) *

5.1 Instrumentals (96/24) *

Atmos Instrumentals (48/24) *

* exclusive to this edition

"Economies Of Scale" video:

(Photo - Hajo Mueller)