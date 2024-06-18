STEVIE NICKS Says Without CHRISTINE McVIE "There Is No Chance Of Putting FLEETWOOD MAC Back Together"

Speaking exclusively in the latest issue of MOJO, Stevie Nicks describes the “devastating” loss of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie and what it means for the future of the band.

“It was all stunningly strange, because there wasn’t any lead up to it,” says Nicks of McVie’s death following a stroke in Autumn 2022. “We got a call, and I was going to rent a plane and go see her, but her family said, ‘Don’t come, because she may not be here tomorrow.’ And the next day, she passed away.

“I wanted to go there and sit on her bed and sing to her – which definitely would have made her pass away faster,” jokes Nicks to MOJO’s Bob Mehr through tears. “But I needed to be with her. And I didn’t get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

Since McVie’s death Nicks has been adamant that she no longer considers Fleetwood Mac a going concern. “Without Christine, no can do,” she says. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

While Fleetwood Mac operated successfully between 1998 and 2014 largely without McVie, her absence heaped more onus on Nicks and Buckingham to front the band in tandem. But, as she explains, a détente between her and Buckingham wouldn’t necessarily clear the way to a final tour.

Following the guitarist’s exit from the band in 2018, his place in Fleetwood Mac’s last tour was taken by The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn, while Nicks and Buckingham last crossed paths at a memorial service for McVie in early 2023.

“Even if I thought I could work with Lindsey again, he’s had some health problems,” says Nicks, referring to Buckingham’s emergency open heart surgery in 2019. “It’s not for me to say, but I’m not sure if Lindsey could do the kind of touring that Fleetwood Mac does, where you go out for a year and half. It’s so demanding.”

Read more at MOJO, and order a copy of the new issue here.