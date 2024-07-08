STEVIE NICKS To Pay Emotional Tribute To Late FLEETWOOD MAC Bandmate CHRISTINE McVIE And TOM PETTY At London Hyde Park Show

Mirror.co.uk is reporting that Stevie Nicks is set to pay an emotional tribute to music legends Tom Petty and former Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie at her massive London Hyde Park show this coming Friday.

The singer performed with Heartbreakers star Petty on stage in the same Royal Park in 2017 just months before he passed away, aged 66. A source said: “It was the final time Stevie saw Tom... and now she is back on the same stage so it will doubtless be a very emotional experience.”

Stevie, 76, is expected to perform "Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around", which was from her album Bella Donna, and a duet with Petty. She performed the same song with Petty at the BST Hyde Park show, in 2017. The star is also expected to show a montage of her and McVie during the encore of the show, which is set to be attended by 60,000 fans. The footage is set to play during "Landslide". McVie died in November aged 79 and Stevie recently ruled out the band ever getting back together.

