STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND Teams Up With Vicalist CASANDRA CARSON For THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT; First Single "The Nothingness" To Be Released This Friday

Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand has checked in with the following update:

"I'm very excited to announce that the first single 'The Nothingness' from my new band, The L.I.F.E. Project will be released on Friday (April 23rd) on all streaming services. We're so excited for you guys to hear it! And we plan to release our first EP later this summer. Hope you guys dig it!"

Casandra Carson: "I guess this means the cats out of the bag. I’m so excited to finally show the world what I’ve been working on the past year, and with none other than Josh Rand! New music coming from The LIFE Project!"

Stay tuned for updates.

Photo taken from The L.I.F.E. Project official Facebook page