STONE SOUR / THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Guitarist JOSH RAND Guests On MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN's NFR Podcast (Video)

"Guitarist Josh Rand sits down with me for a deep dive into his exciting new hard rock band The L.I.F.E. Project, overcoming his Xanax and alcohol addiction, his early years hanging with Corey Taylor, a hilarious story about Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins hanging out during the recording of their second album while Dave tried to quit smoking, the future of Stone Sour, and more," says Machine Head's Robb Flynn.

Multi-instrumentalist, veteran songwriter, and long-tenured guitarist of the Grammy-nominated rock outfit Stone Sour, Josh Rand and his The L.I.F.E. Project partner, co-songwriter and vocalist Casandra Carson have dropped a new song, "Ignite". It is the second track to be released from their debut, self-titled EP which will be released on July 9th. Pre-orders are available now exclusively at this location. Vinyl, CD and cassettes are all hand signed and numbered with an exclusive gold variant available only from Nuclear Blast and an exclusive glow in the dark variant available only from MerchNow.

"Ignite" is accompanied by a lyric video, which can be seen below, and pays homage to the heavy riffing of Korn thanks to the special guitar Rand used to play the song. In his own words, he says: "'Ignite' is the first time I've written and recorded a song with a seven-string guitar. I got this guitar in a trade with Munky from Korn when we were out on tour with them in 2017. I gave the song a Korn like vibe in the main riff as an homage to the band."

Speaking on the lyrical content of the song, Casandra adds: "'Ignite' is all about allowing yourself to be happy. Personally, sometimes I feel bad about doing well or having success when the people I love are having a rough time."

Nurturing the project from concept to execution, the instrumentation was written, arranged, recorded and produced by Rand in his home studio and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Parkway Drive). Completing the collaborative effort with the addition of Carson, The L.I.F.E. Project presents an important milestone in an already decorated career for Rand, one that was punctuated with the addition of a one-of-a-kind vocal lead that understood how to compliment the music with her lyrical pen. The resulting introduction of The L.I.F.E. Project is a five-track EP that offers a complete presentation of a songwriter asserting his stride after more than two decades steeped in his craft. Building off the sonic stamp he established during his six albums, twenty-year tenure with Stone Sour, Rand’s current iteration holds true to his track record, without relying on it, all while penning a new chapter in his artistic anthology.

Stylistically, The L.I.F.E. Project is a fluid combination of classic metal sensibility and Rand’s penchant for pushing the boundaries of contemporary heavy. From the ethereal, cinematic soundscape of the piano-latent ballad in "Worthwhile”, to the sonic sledgehammer of “A World On Fire”, the broad spectrum resonates as especially impressive. Between Rand’s instrumental framework, accentuated by Carson’s ability to articulate poignant stanzas, The L.I.F.E. Project remains a passion project culminating in perfect collaboration.

Tracklisting:

"Ignite"

"Purgatory"

"The Nothingness"

"Worthwhile"

"A World On Fire"

"The Nothingness" video: