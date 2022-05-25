STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Cancel Remaining Dates On US Tour With HALESTORM, BLACK STONE CHERRY

Stone Temple Pilots have canceled their appearance on the last five shows of their US tour with Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry.

A message from the band states: "During routine Covid-19 testing, we have discovered that a member of our touring party has tested positive. Out of an abundance of caution, we must regretfully cancel the remaining shows on our tour with Halestorm. The 5 dates are Evansville, Tulsa, Deadwood, Moorhead, and Missoula. Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry will still be performing as scheduled. Thank you to everybody who has come out to see a show, and an extra special thank you to Halestorm. We’ll be back out there as soon as we can."

