STONE WHISKEY - Debut Album, Rebels Of The Sun, Available For Pre-Order

Stone Whiskey is an American hard rock band, based out of Raleigh, NC. Building on the classic, time tested five-piece formula of hard hitting, rebellious rock 'n roll, the group's lineup consists of vocalist Alan Rueda, guitarists Bill Spears and Chris Clark, drummer Mike Ropelewski, and bassist Jim Hunter.

On May 7th, Stone Whiskey will release their debut full length album, Rebels Of The Sun. CD pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Rebels Of The Sun was recorded at Vintage Noise Studio in Raleigh, NC, and produced, mixed, and mastered by Anthony Focx (The Dead Daisies, Buckcherry, Steven Tyler, Vince Neil) in Nashville, TN.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Moonlight"

"Empty Eyes"

"Rebels Of The Sun"

"Out On The City"

"Troublemaker"

"Mirror"

"Feels Like Yesterday"

"Talkin' Dirty"

"Livin' Wild"

"Rebels Of The Sun":

"Into The Moonlight":

For further details, follow Stone Whiskey on Facebook.