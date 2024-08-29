STONE WHISKEY Shares Video For Title Track Of New Album, Scream For Rock

Are you ready to scream? Well reach down into your belly and get ready to let it all out with Stone Whiskey and their brand new album, Scream For Rock.

Produced by Anthony Focx (Aerosmith, Buckcherry, Ace Frehley), Scream For Rock is available now via Kivel Records. Order your copy at this location.

The official music video for the title track, "Scream For Rock", can be seen below. It was filmed on location at Pine State Coffee in Raleigh, NC, as well as The Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh, NC.

Catch Stone Whiskey live at the following shows:

November

15 - Mint Hill, NC - Stooge's

16 - Laurel, MD - Laurel Park Raceway

23 - Raleigh, NC - King's

Tracklisting:

"She's A Live Wire"

"Sweet Elixir"

"Scream For Rock"

"Nowhere To Go"

"Same Ol' Story"

"Runnin' Loose"

"No Nice Girls"

"Tearin' Me Apart"

"Whiskey River"

"Inferno"

For further details, visit Stone Whiskey on Facebook.