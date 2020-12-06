Stop The Clock For Your Aging Dog With Cbd Dog Treats

When compared to humans, both dogs and cats have very similar biology, they even have the same emotions if you will. And of course, they age just like us. However, their aging cannot be compared to ours when we consider their life-span, unfortunately, four-legged friends have a much shorter life span than we do, and in fact, if you are not sure how old your dog is in human years there is a way to calculate this.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, this article tells us how. The surprising news is that those who thought 1 dog year is equivalent to 7 human years, is not a proven fact. Even though, different breeds age differently what has been noticed is that smaller dogs live longer than larger ones.

According to the body mentioned above 15 human years is equivalent to the first year of a canine’s life., and this is for a medium-sized one. Which means year 2 for them would equal to about nine years of a human’s life, after this, each human year would be an additional 5 dog years and so on.

As such, if you want to have a furry companion that lives as long as possible try to get yourself one of the smaller breeds such as Hairless Terrier, Affenpinscher, American Eskimo Dog, Australian terrier, Beagle, Bichon Frise, Biewer Terrier, Basenji, Dachshund, Spaniel or a Grey Hound to name a few.

What Happens During Dogs Aging Process

Just like humans, some things happen to both cats and dogs too as they start to age. We look at both below.

Common Age-Related Signs in Cats

·Loss of Hearing

·Dental problems and Teeth falling out

·Behavioral changes

·Chronic health problems such as kidney failure and diabetes

·Joint problems and immobility loss of appetite often due to dental issues

·Olfactory problems

·Difficulty grooming themselves

·A decrease in their sense of smell

Common Age-Related Signs in Dogs

·Hearing Problems

·Loss of appetite

·Behavior changes

·Dental Issues

·Kidney and heart problems

·Joint and mobility problems

·Weight gain

·Minimal active lifestyle

·Incontinence

·Vision loss



In a Nut Shell

Some of the most noticeable changes in both species can be a loss of hair and bald patches on their backs. They don’t necessarily get gray hair but the color and vibrancy of their coats change and it may start to fade and eventually become a lighter shade of brown, cream, or gray. It starts at their muzzle and spreads towards the rest of their bodies.

Their skin changes too, and unlike humans, they do not get obvious wrinkles however their skin texture changes and tends to become dry and thinner, almost of a fragile nature. Their nails change too, and they become brittle, and so do their joints and the bends thereof, they can develop calluses.

As mentioned above in the list their teeth and gums can also suffer and when this happens it directly affects their appetite because they won’t be able to chew their food properly and as a result seldom eat, which leads to weight loss. Sometimes they can start eating more if they don’t have any mouth matters.

Their biology changes too and motility is a big cause of aging for them because their digestive process is affected, they can suffer from constipation and their immune system can also weaken as a result they are susceptible to becoming sick pretty often.

All this problem, sensory issues, memory issues, immune discrepancies, digestive and cardiovascular changes that happen to them as they get older cannot be helped, it is part of life. What we can do is try to lessen it or stop it where we can. It is like when humans start taking multivitamins or anti-wrinkle creams as they get older to either stop the clock on their skin aging or their body’s aging.

Some of us as so obsessed with avoiding this inevitability of life that we take everything from collagen to biotin to snail gel, just to avoid it happening to us. This does not mean going through lengths such as these and giving out furry friend’s weird things to eat, however, what we can do is give them natural and helpful items instead.





What Can We Do?

One of the main culprits of our pets aging quicker or their health degrading is the food we give them. This has one of the biggest effects on their mind and bodies and when not looked after can affect them unfavorably leading to all sorts of ailments.

Which is why we encourage pet owners to always make sure to read the labels of pet products and avoid all the junk ingredients such as artificial chemicals, additives, colorants, and flavors, and stick to the natural and organic such as Hemp, Fruits, Vegetables and sustainably sourced fish and meats.

Any well established and reputable Pet food store will sell only the best products for our pooches, from hemp dog treats to hemp and CBD tinctures, and capsules, and even multivitamins, that will keep them strong, healthy, and sharp-minded too. No more teeth falling out, no more skin conditions, or joint issues. This is one of the best things you can give them as a natural holistic approach to stopping the clock on aging.

Hemp products have been so popular that manufacturers have increased ten-fold throughout the world. You can buy the best stuff from a country right on the other side of the world and get it delivered to you, or you can go around the corner to the store and purchase a bag of treats from them. Just make sure what you buy has less than 0.3% THC in it and is organic and at least 98% of natural origin.

As pet owners, we have to look after our companions as best as we can and it doesn’t take that much. Keep it simple and let them live the best life possible!