STORM CORROSION Feat. STEVEN WILSON And MIKAEL ÅKERFELDT To Re-Release Debut Album In September; Remixed In Dolby Atmos By Wilson (Video Trailer)

As two of the leading figures in contemporary progressive music, Steven Wilson and Mikael Åkerfeldt have treated their fans to all sorts of thrillingly unconventional and atmospheric sounds over the years. But even by their own talismanic standards, the duo’s 2012 collaboration as Storm Corrosion exists in its own psychedelic lane of peculiarity, throwing listeners into a world of haunting and unsettling ambience like no other.

Some 12 years on from its original release, the album will be reissued on September 27 via Kscope on LP, CD and Blu-ray formats with a new Dolby Atmos remix by Steven Wilson. It will include a bonus cut of "Drag Ropes" – the only song they’ve performed live to date – recorded when Mikael guested with Steven and his band at London’s Royal Albert Hall in September 2015, plus extra documentary insights and footage.

Given how the album clearly holds a special place in the hearts of both of its creators, and naturally their collective army of fans around the world, the new release will be a timely celebration of the ethereal magick encased within its six ground-breaking tracks.

“In many ways it’s become the cult classic we always intended it to be." - Steven Wilson

“Everything about this record is strange in the best way possible.” - Mikael Åkerfeldt

Storm Corrosion will be available on the following formats

- Orange & Purple vinyl 2LP, gatefold packaging, 8-page booklet (includes bonus track live recording of "Drag Ropes" from Royal Albert Hall in 2015)

- Yellow vinyl 2LP, gatefold packaging, 8-page booklet (includes bonus track live recording of "Drag Ropes" from Royal Albert Hall in 2015)

- Black vinyl 2LP, gatefold packaging, 8-page booklet (includes bonus track live recording of "Drag Ropes" from Royal Albert Hall in 2015)

- Blu-ray edition (includes high-resolution stereo, Dolby Atmos and 5.1 DTS-HD surround audio mixes and instrumental mixes of each track. Also includes a mini album documentary, the promo video for the track "Drag Ropes", alongside two demo versions and an 8-page printed booklet. Additionally, a 2015 live recording of "Drag Ropes" from The Royal Albert Hall when Mikael guested at one of Steven’s solo concerts has been newly mixed for this edition)

- CD edition (digipak CD edition includes 8-page printed booklet, plus a bonus track the live recording of "Drag Ropes" from The Royal Albert Hall in 2015)

Tracklisting:

"Drag Ropes"

"Storm Corrosion"

"Hag"

"Happy"

"Lock Howl"

"Ljudet Innan"

"Drag Ropes" (Live) - Bonus Track

(Photo - Carl Glover)