STORM FORCE Release Cover Of WHAM's "Last Christmas" - "We Thought It Might Be Fun To Jam Out A Christmas Song To Maybe Help Put A Little Positivity Back In This World"; Lyric Video

Canadian rockers Storm Force - featuring Brighton Rock guitarist Greg Fraser - are streaming their cover of "Last Christmas".

Says the band: "We thought it might be fun to jam out a Christmas song to maybe help put a little positivity back in this world. Picking the song was the tough part. Our bass player Mike insisted it should be Wham's 'Last Christmas' because no one's really ever rocked that one up before. We literally banged this song out (drums, guitars, bass & vocals) in less than 2 hours. Our attitude was, "if it sucks, we won't release it!" We're quite happy with the results. So here it is, we hope you enjoy it & we wish you all a Merry Christmas!"