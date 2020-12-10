STORM FORCE To Release New Christmas Song This Friday

Canadian rockers Storm Force - featuring Brighton Rock guitarist Greg Fraser - will release a new Christmas song on Friday, December 11th at 12:00 noon EST. Watch the band's Facebook page here and BraveWords for the post.

Storm Force recently launched the new video for the song "Breathe" below. Singer Patrick Gagliardi talks about the song: “When writing ‘Breathe’, I wanted to approach the subject of depression and how having a solid support system ( in this case, a lover) can bring you out of the funk. I also always liked the term ‘Breathe’ as in relax and just breathe. After the lyrics were written, Greg brought up the idea of making it a duet. This idea fit perfectly with the song lyrically. He suggested Serena Pryne (The Mandevilles) and we all agreed. I love the way her and my voice sound similar, and really mesh well together. She was perfect for the song. Can't wait to one day sing it live with her”

Storm Force is the explosive new band that fans of classic hard melodic rock have all been waiting for. Led by Canadian rock legends Brighton Rock founder and lead guitarist Greg Fraser and featuring one of today’s most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension), their debut record produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar) combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen.

The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of ex-Panik and Step Echo drummer Brian Hamilton and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Beradelli.

Storm Force’s groundbreaking new record is the result of a rich blend of rock influences spanning Triumph, UFO, Thin Lizzy, Foreigner, and so many more, and will be available on Escape Music worldwide. Order your copy now from The Music Shop.

"Because Of You"

"Dirty Vegas"