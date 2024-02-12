STORMWARNING Release Official Lyric Video For "Sweet True Lies"

Frontiers Music Srl released the self-titled debut album from Stormwarning, the new South American melodic rock act centred around Argentinian vocalist Santiago Ramonda, last year. A lyric video for the album track, "Sweet True Lies", is available below:

For the debut Stormwarning album, Santiago teamed with the production team of Sergio Mazul (Semblant) and Marcelo Gelbcke (Landfall), the same duo who oversaw the debut album from the amazing Brazilian heavy metal band Icon Of Sin.

Tracklisting:

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Satellite Falling"

"Sweet True Lies"

"Question Of Time"

"Neon Skies"

"Way Of The Warrior"

"Soldiers Of Love"

"Lovers In The Dark"

"Horizon Chase"

"Last Trip To Eden"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Satellite Falling" video:

"Eye Of The Storm" video:

Lineup:

Santiago Ramonda - Vocals

Marcelo Gelbcke - Guitars, Bass, Keyboards

Felipe Souzza - Drums

- Produced by: Sergio Mazul and Marcelo Gelbcke

- Executive Producer/A&R: Serafino Perugino