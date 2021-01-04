STORTREGN Launch "Cosmos Eater" Lyric Video

Recent The Artisan Era signees Stortregn have announced the upcoming release of their fifth full-length, Impermanence, scheduled for March 12th. Famed Italian painter Paolo Girardi (Power Trip, Artificial Brain, Chthe'ilist) lends his masterful touch to the fantastic artwork adorning Impermanence. The album was recorded, mixed and mastered at Conatus Studio, Switzerland by Vladimir Cochet (Mirrorthrone, Weeping Birth).

Tracklisting:

"Ghosts Of The Past"

"Moon, Sun, Stars"

"Cosmos Eater"

"Impermanence"

"Grand Nexion Abyss"

"Multilayered Chaos"

"Timeless Splendor"

"Nénie"

The time has come for Stortregn to take their next leap forward, a sentiment Impermanence embodies and embraces with unorthodox yet graceful conviction from start to finish. Impermanence draws inspiration from a large array of influences including progressive tech-death to '90s Swedish black metal, old-school heavy metal, and jazz in order to craft a unique style of melodic black metal intertwined with a variety of death metal influences.

Pre-orders can be placed now via Bandcamp or The Artisan Era Store. Check out the lyric video for "Cosmos Eater":