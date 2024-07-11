STRATOVARIUS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Barcelona Rock Fest 2024 Show Streaming

Finnish power metallers Stratovarius performed at Barcelona Rock Fest 2024 in Barcelona, Spain on July 7th. Fan filmed video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Survive"

"Eagleheart"

"Speed Of Light"

"Paradise"

"World On Fire"

"Legions"

"Frozen In Time"

"Black Diamond"

"Unbreakable"

"Hunting High And Low"

PowerOfMetal.cl recently shared the video below, in which former Stratovarius guitarist, Timo Tolkki, performs "The Hands Of Time", from the 1992 Stratovarius album, Twilight Time.

Says PowerOfMetal.cl: "This performance took place at Club Subterraneo on July 5th as part of Timo Tolkki's tour in Chile. This tour marks the return of this classic song to his live set, the last time being back in 2003."

Watch below: