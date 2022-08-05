STRATOVARIUS - New "Firefly" Single Streaming

Stratovarius are gearing up for the release of their new album, Survive, on September 23rd on earMUSIC. Check out their new single, "Firefly", below.

Tracklisting:

"Survive"

"Demand"

"Broken"

"Firefly"

"We Are Not Alone"

"Frozen in Time"

"World on Fire"

"Glory Days"

"Breakaway"

"Before the Fall"

"Voice of Thunder"

"Survive" graphic video:

Stratovarius - the Scandinavian flagship of symphonic metal and one of the most famous bands of their genre - managed to establish themselves as one of the top names in the metal scene and have since influenced bands all over the world.

The Finnish band gained international success with albums like Fourth Dimension (1995), Episode (1996), and their epic project Elements, Pt. 1 (a peak in their progressive and symphonic style of power metal) and Elements, Pt.2, to name just a few of the band's milestones. In 2009, Polaris marked a fresh start for the band as guitarist and band leader Timo Tolkki left the band. Instead of being a difficult re-start, Polaris showed Stratovarius in top form and perfectly able to captivate. The album became a hell of a comeback and charted higher than previous releases around the globe. Since then, Stratovarius continue to walk the path of success, inspiring fans and other bands, young and old.