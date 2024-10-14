STRATOVARIUS Performs “Speed Of Light” At Leyendas Del Rock 2025; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

In the video below, Finnish power metallers Stratovarius performs “Speed Of Light” live at Leyendas Del Rock 2024 in Villena, Spain.

“Speed Of Light” is the fifth track from the 1996 album Episode, issued via T&T Records. Episode would reach the charts in both Finland and Japan.

Is a reissue of the Stratovarius video Infinite Visions in the works? The VHS was originally released in November 2000 containing various live performances, studio footage, and music videos.

earMUSIC has uploaded “We Hold The Key” live in Tokyo, Japan 1996 taken from the Infinite Visions video with the caption “coming soon…?”

“We Hold The Key” is taken from 1995’s Fourth Dimension album.