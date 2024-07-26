STRATOVARIUS Release New Digital Single "Heroes"; Official Lyric Video Posted

Stratovarius, the iconic pioneers of symphonic metal, are thrilled to announce the release of their digital single, "Heroes".

This unreleased gem is a key highlight from their album Survive, released by earMUSIC and the band's first studio release in nearly a decade. Since its launch, Survive has taken the metal world by storm, amassing over 11 million streams on Spotify alone. The album showcases their evolution and renewed energy while staying true to their symphonic roots.

To accompany the release of "Heroes", Stratovarius are excited to debut a brand-new lyric video, bringing the song's powerful message and captivating energy to life. Fans can look forward to an immersive visual experience that complements the soaring melodies and electrifying guitar riffs of this standout track.

Listen to "Heroes" here, and watch the lyric video below: