STRATOVARIUS Tribute Project STRATOFORTRESS Reveal Anthems Of The World Album Details

Stratovarius tribute project, Stratofortress have revealed the cover artwork and tracklisting for the upcoming album, Anthems Of The World, available for pre-order here.

A message states: "This is our tribute to StratovariuS, our way to say "Thank you!" to all the members of this band (past and current) for all the great music they gave us. This music teached us how to play and how to live, helping us to carry on the bad moments and give us happiness during beautiful ones of our lives. This album is made from the deepest of our hearts as truly StratovariuS fans for truly StratovariuS fans..."

The cover was made by Harley Velazquez in collaboration with Iliour Griften, the mastermind of the project. The album album contains 14 songs and and features great bands and new super special guests, to be revealed soon.

Anthems Of The World tracklisting:

"Destiny" - StratospherE

"Hunting High & Low" - Kublai Kapsalis

"Black Diamond" - Beto Vazquez Infinity

"Distant Skies" - Marko Pukkila

"Eternity" - Dark Horizon

"Hold On To Your Dream" - Heart Attack

"Anthem Of The World" - Tales And Legends

"Paradise" - Heaven Denies

"Shine In The Dark" - Magma Lake

"Playing With Fire" - Gépmadár

"Father Time" - Iliour Griften

"S.O.S" - Eagleheart

"The Kiss Of Judas" - Silent Saga

"Halcyon Days" - Sunrise