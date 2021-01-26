STRATOVARIUS Tribute Project STRATOFORTRESS Welcomes DARK HORIZON To Anthems Of The World Album; Promo Video

Stratovarius tribute project, Stratofortress, welcomes Dark Horizon to the upcoming album, Anthems Of The World. The Italian band presents one of the most melodic songs from the Tolkki-era, "Eternity" from the Episode album.

The album features special guests such as Mike LePond (Symphony X), Juhani Malmberg (Kotipelto), Marko Pukkila (Altaria), Maestro Mistheria (Vivaldi Metal Project, Bruce Dickinson), David Folchitto, Bob Katsionis (Firewind, Heart Attack), Patrik J Selleby (BloodBound, Angra, Tales and Legends) and others to be announced soon.

The album is available for pre-order here.

Why pre-order your copy?

- It will be Limited Edition, be sure you will get it

- Your name will be written in the booklet (first 100 only)

- Your copy will be signed by Iliour Griften

- Best price. From the release the price could be higher

- Pre-order will be shipped before the release date

The cover was made by Harley Velazquez in collaboration with Iliour Griften, the mastermind of the project. The album album contains 14 songs and and features great bands and new super special guests, to be revealed soon.

Anthems Of The World tracklisting:

"Destiny" - StratospherE

"Hunting High & Low" - Kublai Kapsalis

"Black Diamond" - Beto Vazquez Infinity

"Distant Skies" - Marko Pukkila

"Eternity" - Dark Horizon

"Hold On To Your Dream" - Heart Attack

"Anthem Of The World" - Tales And Legends

"Paradise" - Heaven Denies

"Shine In The Dark" - Magma Lake

"Playing With Fire" - Gépmadár

"Father Time" - Iliour Griften

"S.O.S" - Eagleheart

"The Kiss Of Judas" - Silent Saga

"Halcyon Days" - Sunrise