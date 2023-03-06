STRIKER Enter Studio To Work With Producer JOSH SCHROEDER For Seventh Full-Length

Canadian shredders Striker are excited to share the news that they have entered the studio to work on their seventh album with producer Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, Tallah, King 810).

The yet-to-be-titled album follows the band's singles "Strange Love" (2022) and "Death Wish" (2021), which will be featured on the record that follows their Juno Award-winning self-released full-length, Play To Win (2018). The forthcoming album will also feature the band's latest lineup addition of long-time friend and guitarist John Simon Fallon (The Order Of Chaos).

The band comments: "We have arrived at shred central in Midland, MI. We'll be spending the next five weeks with Josh Schroeder who will essentially be our sixth band member for the creative process. We are stoked to get into the studio with him. We are looking to do something different sonically with this album, more extreme, more over the top, and more punishing and we think he's the right man for the job. It's going to be a bit of an experiment for us but we are ready to push out of our comfort zone and lay down some caveman riffs and bigger hooks. Stay tuned for more updates and don't forget to check out our Patreon for exclusive content!"

In additional news, Striker is confirmed to perform this summer in Europe at Bloodstock Festival in the UK and Headbangers Open Air in Germany. Canadian fans can also check out Striker at this year's Hyperspace Metal Festival in Vancouver on April 14th at The Fox Cabaret.

"Strange Love":

"Deathwish":

(Photo credit: Dana Zuk)