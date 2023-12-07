STRYPER Announce February 2024 Fan Weekend In Springfiend, MA

December 7, 2023, an hour ago

news stryper heavy metal

STRYPER Announce February 2024 Fan Weekend In Springfiend, MA

Christian metallers Stryper have checked in with the following announcement:

Stryper Fan Weekend will take place in Springfield, MA - Feb 9 & 10, 2024. Join us for a fun-filled experience, including a visit to SpiritHouse Recording Studio for a weekend getaway that you will never forget. The studio, built in the carriage house of a 175 year old Gothic mansion, will be just one part of this once in a lifetime experience with the band.

Your ticket will also include - 

- Intimate Stryper Social Mingle at SpiritHouse
- Additional group events to be held at a superb, local hotel
- Catered brunch with the band
- Photo-ops throughout the weekend
- Swag bag to include a copy of the soon-to-be-released "Acoustic bundle"
- Lots of hang time with the band
- Q&A Podcast / Photographs with the band and merchandise signing (limit of 5 items pp)
- Interviews with the Director of the Stryper Documentary
- Bowling, Top Golf, and excursions with the band (depending on participation & demand)
- World Premier Exclusive of the Live at SpiritHouse Acoustic DVD with the band
- Listen to a new track from Stryper's upcoming album and hear how it was made, all in-studio
- Special appearance by Stryper Pastor, Joe Amaral

For more information go to the official Stryper website here.



Featured Video

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

Latest Reviews