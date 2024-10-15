STRYPER Debut Music Video For New Track "Betrayed By Love"

Today, the legendary Stryper shares a fresh track from their recently released twelfth studio album, When We Were Kings, entitled "Betrayed By Love" This powerful single is accompanied by a music video, available below.

About "Betrayed By Love," Michael Sweet shared this: "We've all been betrayed by love. Jesus was betrayed by love. I found it fitting to write a song about this. It's a guitar ballad, unlike any ballad we have ever done. I hope you dig it!"

Stryper's current lineup includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox, along with bassist Perry Richardson. With When We Were King' the band feels they are creating their finest and most powerful music yet.

Tracklisting:

"End Of Days"

"Unforgivable"

"When We Were Kings"

"Betrayed By Love"

"Loves Symphony"

"Trinity"

"Rhyme Of Time"

"Raptured"

"Grateful"

"Divided By Design"

"Imperfect World"

"Rhyme Of Time" visualizer:

"When We Were Kings" video:

"Loves Symphony" lyric video:

"Grateful" visualizer:

"End Of Days" lyric video:

Stryper are currently out on their 40th Anniversary tour. Tickets and details at Stryper.com/tour.

Stryper's 40th Anniversary Tour dates:

October

19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore

26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

31 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre

November

3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Stryper are:

Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion

Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass

(Photo - Alex Solca Photography)