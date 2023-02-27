STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET - "I Respect DAVE MUSTAINE As A Writer And As An Artist; I Think It Would Be Really Interesting For Him And I To Write Something Together"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet recently guested on the Scars And Guitars Podcast, and in amongst conversation about his interactions with King Diamond and Behemoth's Nergal, he revealed that although nothing is planned at all, he and Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine have talked about the possibility of collaborating in the future.

Sweet: "I think that would be kind of unique and pretty cool. We've talked about it in text messages and on the phone. I think one conversation we had, I mentioned how I'd love to write stuff with him, and he said he had a bunch of ideas that he's built up over the years, and he could present me with some riff ideas. I don't know if he wants to remain anonymous or not, but I kind of threw that out the window by just talking about it right now, so if it ever does happen I think people will know. I respect Dave as a writer and as an artist, and I think - or at least I hope - he respects me. I think it would be really interesting for him and I to collaborate and write something together. I think it would be really great."

