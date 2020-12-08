STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Reveals Plans To Record "Worship" Album - "I've Got A Really Good Feeling About This One"

Michael Sweet, frontman for Christian rockers Stryper, has checked in with the following update:

"Something I’ve always wanted to do is to record a worship album. I led worship at my home church for a few years a while back and it was one of the most gratifying moments of my musical history. It strengthened my own faith and brought me closer to God. I’m definitely planning on recording one and I hope you all will join me on this journey. It will be my first 'official' worship album and I’ve got a really good feeling about this one."

Sweet recently issued the following announcement:

"Not only am I releasing the original solo version of Reborn in early 2021 (it will be titled Reborn Again), but I am also stepping back into the studio in February to start on a brand new solo album. My question is - what do you want to hear on a new solo album? Any particular guest? Any particular style of song? I love hearing what you would want and believe me, I listen."

Respond to Sweet via his official Facebook page here.

Stryper's Reborn album, released in 2005, was slated to be a Michael Sweet solo record, but after the band's reunion tour he played it for the other members, and guitarist Oz Fox suggested it should be a Stryper record. The other members came in and learned their parts from the original demos. Sweet says in his autobiography, Honestly: My Life And Stryper Revealed, that he convinced Big3 Records, which had signed him for a solo release, to make it a Stryper record deal. Reborn became the first all-original Stryper record in 15 years.

Tracklist:

"Open Your Eyes"

"Reborn"

"When Did I See You Cry"

"Make You Mine"

"Passion"

"Live Again"

"If I Die"

"Wait for You"

"Rain"

"10,000 Years"

"I.G.W.T."