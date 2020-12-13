STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET's 5th Annual Christmas Show - A Live Streaming Event Detailed

Stryper vocalist / guitarist Michael Sweet will be performing his 5th Annual Christmas Show on December 19 at 7PM (EST). This show will be full-band electric and acoustic. It will be a live show... like really actually live, from the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Plymouth, Massachusetts. However, if you can't make it at that time, buy your ticket now and you can re-watch it as much as you'd like between the show and Christmas Day at midnight.

This fully-interactive concert experience brings the spirit of Christmas and the music you love right to your desktop, laptop or mobile device. This show has been happening for years in Massachusetts but will now be accessible to fans across the country. Featuring original music and Christmas classics (with a twist), this once in a lifetime experience is an opportunity for fans to see Michael Sweet like never before.

Tickets are available now at this location. Three categories of tickets are available: General Admission, Front Row, and VIP Experience, with prices ranging from $10 to $100 each, plus processing fees.