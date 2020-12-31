STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Talks Damage Being Done By The Bootleg Industry In New Video Interview; Preview Available

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet is featured in a new in-depth 45 minute discussion with Brett Christesen and Dave Rose about the bootleg industry. A preview is available below. See the entire video on STryper's official Patreon page here.

Sweet has recorded an acoustic cover of the Stryper song, "Passion", which appears on the band's 2005 comeback album, Reborn. Speaking with V13 about the re-recording, he said "'Passion' has always been one of my favorite songs. It’s powerful yet simple and its message is so timely right now. I wanted to release a brand new version of this song hoping that it will shine brightly in a darkened world. I pray that it speaks to you during these troubled times."