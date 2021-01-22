STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Talks Taking On Side-Projects In 2021 - "The Pandemic Has Changed The Landscape Of Music; I'm Staying Creative"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has posted the following message to the band's fans:

"I get a lot of feedback from fans asking 'Why are you doing other projects?' or 'Why don’t you focus on Stryper?' Well, here’s why:

1 - I have opportunities and I’m very blessed and honored that other artists and or labels want to work with me. Why wouldn’t I do it? Music is my life, my calling, my destiny.

2 - The pandemic has changed the landscape of music, especially the touring side. Since I’m not on tour (and can’t tour right now) I decided to take on a number of projects this year and make great use of my time. It beats not doing anything and I’m staying creative in the process. I love it!

3 - This is nothing new. I’ve been recording solo projects and side projects since 1994 and that’s a whole other side of me and my creativity. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

4 - It’s none of your business ;-)."

Guitar legend George Lynch (ex-Dokken) recently spoke with Metal Express Radio. During the chat Lynch commented on the status of his Sweet/Lynch, Dirty Shirley, and KXM projects

Lynch: "I've got a pretty crowded plate right now. I've agreed to do another Sweet/Lynch record, so there will be a third one, there is a second End Machine record that's finished, and I have an instrumental done, and we just started working on pre-production for KXM four. I've got a lot of stuff out there."

Sweet/Lynch - featuring Michael Sweet, George Lynch, ex-Megadeth bassist James Lomenzo, and S.U.N./ex-Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy - released their debut album, Only To Rise, in 2015, followed by Unified in 2017.