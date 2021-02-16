STRYPER - GoFundMe Campaign Launched To Assist Guitarist OZ FOX With Brain Surgery Expenses

Stryper guitarist Oz Fox was hospitalized on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 after suffering a major seizure. He was put on an anti-seizure medication following the episode and plans were made for Fox to undergo brain surgery for two tumors that were first discovered in August 2018.

Fox offered a health update during a recent discussion with Sin City Sinners manager Jason Green, revealing that he will be undergoing surgery soon.

Fox: "We were trying to get the tumors to shrink by using different methods that they say are proven to help do that, but that didn't work. They still grew, and so now we're, like, we'd better go in and take some action, get working on cutting them out. Otherwise, if (they) get too big, they won't be able to help me. Again, the left ear, when they work on this tumor, there's a good chance I could lose my hearing or the nerves going to my balance part of the ear, the cochlea. If that happens, then I will have to really recuperate in a way where my right ear would take over for my balance, which it's amazing that the brain can do that."

"The worst thing that could happen is something could go wrong and I could pass. Well, if that ever happened, in whatever situation... I could die driving a car, getting in a wreck somewhere or somebody running into me. But because of my faith, I know where I'm going and I have a belief in eternity with my soul. I'll basically be changing addresses with my soul. That's the mindset I have."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist Fox is paying for medical expenses, which can be found here. Following is part of the message posted on the page:

"It's time for Oz Fox's brain surgery.

While performing on stage in Las Vegas, on August 12th, 2018 at approximately 12:30 am Oz Fox had a seizure on stage. He was taken to the hospital to stabilize his vitals and was given a CAT scan & MRI. Results showed that he had 2 masses in his head, one by his ear and the other in the back of his brain.

It’s been 2 ½ years of waiting and watching of tumors to see if they would shrink with various holistic treatments. The sad news is, they have not shrunk, but only gotten larger. Last year, Oz had a seizure right in front of his wife Annie in their kitchen. Annie called 911 immediately. The ambulance came, and Oz was taken to the hospital to stay for a few days.

He and the doctors at UCLA discussed plans for the future of the brain tumors (a glioma and an acoustic neuroma) The tumors are getting bigger and will continue to threaten his life & daily functions if Oz does nothing.

It's time. Oz and the doctors both agreed to operate to remove both of them, with two separate surgeries.

First, there is a huge challenge from the remaining medical bills from hospitalizations on October 2020, (seizures) and for December 2020 (oz had Corona virus) and also trips to see doctors in LA last year for consult & testing for surgery plans.

Second, there are current financial challenges for upcoming surgeries. Oz & Annie have to come up with co-pays, deductibles, transportation, food costs. Additionally both of them will be missing work during the surgery and recovery process.

Oz cannot drive, fly or work (perform) for approximately 4-6 months because of the potential seizures and time for recovery. Also, Annie will be missing work during and after the surgeries as she helps to take care of Oz at the hotels and at home. Anything that is given will go directly to the costs incurred to help to Oz & Annie with medical bills and supplement any income lost.

Oz would like to sincerely thank everyone—he is overwhelmed with the support that’s been shown so far—he didn’t realize that so many people would care so deeply."