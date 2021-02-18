STRYPER Guitarist OZ FOX Addresses Launch Of GoFundMe Campaign To Assist With Brain Surgery Expenses - "None Of Us In The Band Are Millionaires"

Stryper guitarist Oz Fox was hospitalized on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 after suffering a major seizure. He was put on an anti-seizure medication following the episode and plans were made for Fox to undergo brain surgery for two tumors that were first discovered in August 2018.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist Fox is paying for medical expenses, which can be found here. He has now checked in with the following message addressing the launch of the campaign:

Hello Stryper friends! My sincerest thanks to you all for your prayers and support. Normally, we individually and collectively work very hard performing concerts, recording new music, organizing meet and greets, offering online events or new merchandise, etc, etc... doing what ever it takes to meet our financial needs. But, speaking for myself, this situation required a special request for fundraiser help. GoFundMe gives anyone who feels led the opportunity to give as much as they want to help support an emergency need with the collective small or large donations of many. And because it's a non-profit org, it is also a tax write-off for the donors. In the past I have donated to folks who I have felt led to help out. It's awesome to help someone with not just medical bills but also the month to month expenses while they are recovering.

As I have said in the past, none of us in the band are millionaires. Contrary to the fake information the internet tries to provide, in a normal working year we are doing good to meet our humble needs. We don't drive expensive cars or wear expensive jewelry. We don't eat at expensive restaurants. We live responsibly. And thanks to the fans we can still tour and perform for them even if it means we have to break even to make it happen. PLEASE... pay no attention to those who have no clue of what they say about who has money and who doesn't. This pandemic has hurt all of us and we are so thankful that we have a God who provides! And in my situation God has provided it through the loving friends and fans who care enough to want to help. I and my band brothers thank you so much for all you do. Now I will get back to my daily routines and pre-op schedules. Love ya!"